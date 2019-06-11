Phyllis Hnath

DYER, IN - Phyllis Hnath, age 88 of Dyer, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL and Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years: John; three daughters: Nancy (Jim) Hauber and their daughter: Brooke; Carol Davis and her children: Brandie, James, and Sean; Janet Gooderham and her children: Kali and Ryan; and one great grandchild: Noah Hinds. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents: Ernst and Esther Krohn; sister Joanne; brothers: Ernest and Chester; and grandson: Dustin Hauber.

Friends are invited to visit with Phyllis' family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Lansing, 18420 Burnham Ave., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the church sanctuary with Pastor David Price officiating. Phyllis will be laid to rest in Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' name to the First United Methodist Church 18420 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL 60438.

Phyllis had previously worked for the Lansing Chamber of Commerce and retired from Chase Bank of Lansing. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and an avid Cubs and Blackhawks fan. www.schroederlauer.com