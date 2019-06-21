Phyllis J. Hartman

VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis J. Hartman, 87, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born November 3, 1931 in Valparaiso to Vernon S. and Edna Viola (Thompson) Williams and graduated from Boone Grove High School. On June 18, 1953 she married Carl Jahn Hartman who preceded her in death in 2007. Phyllis joined Carl as a dedicated farm wife and mother. Her flower garden brought her a special joy, but it was maintaining an immaculately mowed lawn that captured her passion and pride.

Survivors include their children, Thomas (Nancy) Hartman of Valparaiso and Carol Hartman of North Judson; grandchildren, Tyler Hartman (Aubrey Spencer), Spencer Hartman and Monica (Chris) Fort and siblings, James Williams, Doris Bell and Joyce Ward.

A time of gathering will be held Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Salem Methodist Church, 756 W. 350 S., Hebron, IN. Private burial of the urn will take place next to her husband at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice, Valparaiso.