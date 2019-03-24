Phyllis J. Young (nee Wineland)

LEROY, IN - Phyllis J. Young (nee Wineland), age 87, of Leroy, IN, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was surrounded with family.

Phyllis is survived her children: David, Robert, Debra (Stonecipher), Richard, and Kathryn (Razumich); seven grandchildren: Diane, Michael, Christy, John, Sheila, Tony, and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Nathan, Ava, Jamison, Hazel, Jacob and Nathaniel; and brother-in-law: William (Bill) Young of Mesa, AZ.

Phyllis was born January 30, 1932, near Hebron, IN to Cora (Dennis) and Myrtle Wineland. She married Arthur Harold (Skeets) Young on June 24, 1950, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her brothers: Bernard, Gerald, and Harry; and sisters: Mary Burgess, Margaret Steiner, Dorothy Schultz, Betty Stine, Jo Ann Vizena, and Clarice Keck.

Phyllis attended Center Elementary School and Leroy Elementary School and graduated from Crown Point High School. She worked as an Administration Assistant with Seaboard Finance. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended The Living Testimony Church in Leroy. Phyllis and Skeets loved bowling and taking tour-guided bus trips throughout the USA. She especially loved time spent with family and friends. Her humble nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, March 25, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Karl Sickles officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to Living Testimony Church or the .

Memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' memory to Living Testimony Church or the .