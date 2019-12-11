Phyllis June Griffith (nee Wiggins)

PORTAGE, IN - Phyllis June Griffith (nee Wiggins), age 81, of Portage, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. She was born in Salem, KY on December 23, 1937 to the late Raymond and Ida (nee Davenport) Wiggins. She retired from the Fegley Middle School where she worked as a custodian. She was a member of Real Life Community Church in Portage.

Phyllis is survived by her children, William (Barbara) Griffith, Tamera (Raymond) Kowalczyk, Robert (Kelly) Griffith; grandchildren, Michael (Lindsay) Griffith, Adam, Danielle, Steven (Sandra) Kowalczyk, Madison, Mackenzie Griffith; great grandchildren, Evan Robinson, Kiara, Kaleb Kowalczyk; sister in laws, Linda Griffith, Shirley Wiggins and Etta Jean Halstead; special friends, Kathy James and Kirk and Crystal Wring and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald R. Griffith, her parents and brother, Ray "Bud" Wiggins.

In lieu of flowers donations to the VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 in Phyllis's memory would be appreciated.

A funeral Service for Phyllis will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will take place Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.