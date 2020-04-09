Phyllis L. Bostwick (nee Darrah)

HAMMOND, IN - Phyllis L. Bostwick (nee Darrah) age 87, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She is survived by her niece: Debbie (Fiancé Wayne Rice) Darrah; two nephews: Don (Barb) Darrah and Dan (Janet) Darrah. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bostwick; parents: Howard and Mary Ruth Darrah; sister-in-law: Marie Darrah and brother: Don Darrah, Sr.

Private funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with a burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.

Phyllis was a longtime resident of the community and was a former member of First Church of Christ of Whiting. She was retired from Jersey Maid Ice Cream after 36 years and then Amtrak as a secretary. Phyllis was a member of International Association of Admins Prof. (I.A.A.P) and AARP.

