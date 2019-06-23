Phyllis L. Cecil Bardach (nee Whitney)

Phyllis L. Cecil Bardach (nee Whitney) age 82, beloved wife of Raymond Bardach: loving mother of Larry (Laura) and the late Barbara Cecil; devoted step-mother of Edward (Christine), William (Theresa) and Marie Bardach; dearest mother-in-law of the late Kathleen Cecil; cherished grandmother of Jenna and Connor Cecil, Daniel U.S. Army and Patrick Bardach, Brittany and Leah Bardach, Donald and Angelica Barratt.

Visitation Sunday 1:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 A.M. at LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

Funeral Info: 708 429-3200