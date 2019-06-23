Phyllis L. Cecil (Whitney) Bardach

Phyllis L. Cecil Bardach (nee Whitney)

Phyllis L. Cecil Bardach (nee Whitney) age 82, beloved wife of Raymond Bardach: loving mother of Larry (Laura) and the late Barbara Cecil; devoted step-mother of Edward (Christine), William (Theresa) and Marie Bardach; dearest mother-in-law of the late Kathleen Cecil; cherished grandmother of Jenna and Connor Cecil, Daniel U.S. Army and Patrick Bardach, Brittany and Leah Bardach, Donald and Angelica Barratt.

Visitation Sunday 1:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Service Monday 10:00 A.M. at LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to the would be appreciated.

Published in The Times on June 23, 2019
