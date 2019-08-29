Phyllis Lavon Krampien

VALPARAISO, IN - Phyllis Lavon Krampien, 82 of Valparaiso, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born February 19, 1937 in Denver, CO to the late Henry and Emma (Berst) Lundgren. Phyllis attended Crown Point High School. She retired from Costas Foods in Valparaiso with 20 years of service. Her smile was contagious and always at her register for all her customers. Her greatest hope was to let Jesus' Love shine through her to whomever she met. She had a big heart and loved to help others to lighten their days.

On October 27, 2001 Phyllis married Robert H. Krampien, who survives, along with children: Diana (Larry) Landrum of Valparaiso, Robert Krampien of Normal, IL, John Krampien of Michigan City, Karen (Ken) Swift of Crown Point; brother, Ted Lundgren of TN; sister, Margie (Bruce) Berget of FL; grandchildren: Jessica Landrum, Joshua (Alyssa St. Arnaud) Landrum, Kristina (Nathan) Alicea, Michael Highlan, Kailee Swift, Zach Krampien; great grandchildren: Abigail Hunnings, Arlo Landrum, Brooklyn, Brodie, and Bristol Alicea, Brynnlee Fisher, Grayson Swift; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Coppage, Jr., brother, Robert Lundgren, and sister-in-law, Nona Lundgren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with funeral service beginning at 1:00 PM, Pastor Timothy Knauff, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.