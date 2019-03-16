Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis M. (Bumbera) Brown.

Phyllis M. Brown (nee Bumbera)

CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis M. Brown (nee Bumbera), age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her husband: William L. Brown Sr.; children: Michelle (Dr. George) Brown Babchuk, William L. (Cathy) Brown Jr., and James E. (Jill) Brown; grandchildren: Alex, Corey, Austin, Valerie, and George. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents: John and Margaret Bumbera; and sisters: Mary Ann Jones and Irene Bumbera. Phyllis was a graduate of Lake Station Edison High School Class of 1955, where she was a cheerleader and Home Coming Queen. She worked at St. Anthony Nursing Home for 12 years as the Head Nurse in the B-D Wing. Phyllis was an avid reader. She loved her grandchildren dearly.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 PM with Deacon Brian Nosbusch officiating.

View directions and sign Phyllis' online guestbook at