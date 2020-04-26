Phyllis M. Lund

CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis M. Lund, age 91, of Crown Point, formerly from the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago, passed away on April 24, 2020. Born on December 16, 1928 to the late Bill and Sally Sandall. Proceeded in death by husband, Morry Lund Jr,; daughter, Lora Bapple, and granddaughter, Emilie Seng. Cherished by her children: Sherry (Richard) Seef of Crown Point, Lois (Charles) Seng of Stark City, Mo, Susan (Nicholas) Yekich of Lansing, IL, Sandra (Matthew) Bapple of Cedar Lake; and son in law, Austin Bapple of Wheatfield; lifelong friend and sister in law, Vivian Berg; brother, Billy Sandall and sister-in-law, Marilyn Palm. Treasured Grandma to 15 grandchildren: Erik (Tricia) Seef, Alicia (Charles) Noonan, Deanna (David) Uzelac, Aaron (Dianne) Seng, Chad (Pam) Seng, Todd Seng, Nicole (Justin) Swart, Stephanie (Joshua) Kraus, Nissa (Daniel) Quiroz, Shelley (David) Eagle, Rachael (Fiance Doyle Oxley) Bapple, Sarah (Jerry) Fraley, Lucas (Kierstin) Bapple, Jacob (Hannah Calvert) Bapple and Nathan (Marybeth) Bapple. Loving Great Grandma to: Madison, Zachary and Natalie Seef, Tyler (Shelby) Noonan, Renae Noonan, Sabrina Swart, Paxton Pittman, Michael Uzelac, Allison (Brendan) Riley, Cody (fiance Brandi) Seng, Travis (Madison) Seng, Jordan (Will) McAllister, Keaton Seng, Brandon and Derrick Swart, Scott, Ethan and Norah Kraus, Emilia and Sunita Quiroz, Jared and Jessica Whitcher, Raymond and Samuel Thomas, Ann, Logan and Natalie Fraley and Maci Bapple. Great Great Grandma to Annabelle, Independence, Rian, Gavin and Lincoln

Phyllis was a member of the Ridge United Methodist Church, She loved her family and she took great joy in reviving her husband's Swedish traditions for their whole family to enjoy and making all holidays something to celebrate.

She found the love of her life, was married for 57years and is now reunited with her soulmate in heaven.

Her family wishes to thank the staff at St. Anthony's Home for taking such good care of her and helping her enjoy all the bingo, games and socials.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridge United Methodist Church or to the .

A private family gathering and funeral service to honor Mrs. Lund will take place at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME and burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Jared Kendall will be officiating. Please log on to www.Facebook.com/ChapelLawnFuneral shortly before 11AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 to view the funeral service of Phyllis.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, if there is anyone who would like to submit a heartfelt message to be placed with a candle during the private visitation / funeral service please call Chapel Lawn Funeral Home at 219-365-9554 to submit your message. These candles will fill our chapel as comfort for the families. The family will be able to read the messages and know that you would want to be there to express those memories and condolences with them.

To leave additional messages of kindness please visit www.chapellawnfunerals.com