Phyllis Mae Johnson Quick, age 80, passed away April 10, 2020. Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years and caregiver David Hugh Quick, and her admiring and grateful daughters Tracey Quick Smith (Michael), Wendy Meyer (Rick), Jennifer Callicoat (Clay), and Deanna Leinbach (Edmund). She leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren, Ryan Smith, Leslie and Paul Meyer, Blake and Lauren Callicoat, and Solomon and Judah Leinbach.

Phyllis was preceded in death by parents Ralph and Ruby Johnson, in-laws Gerald and Mary Quick, brother-in-law Kenneth Quick, brother-in-law John Ames and sister Donna Johnson. She predeceases two sisters Sandra Ames and Bonnie Horne (Wayne), sister-in-law Gorjean Quick, along with ten remarkable nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was born in Hammond, IN on March 14, 1940. She grew up in Hammond where her father and mother owned and operated Johnson's Finer Foods grocery store. Phyllis treasured the many fun memories she made with her sisters. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1957, where she met David - her future husband, best friend and soulmate. She was her high school senior class treasurer and secretary and the treasurer for the Purdue Panhellenic Council. She graduated from Purdue University with a double major in elementary education and history where she was also a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Phyllis married Dave on September 4, 1960 at the Hyde Park United Methodist Church just a few blocks away from her childhood home. The love of family and travel and respect for higher education were among their many shared bonds.

Early in their marriage Phyllis supported Dave as a military spouse for 22 years while he served in the United States Air Force. Phyllis worked as an elementary school teacher for several years and as an Amway Business Owner for over 50 years. She and Dave made many friends as they moved all over the country for the USAF. She became well practiced in the art of setting up a new household every few years or so until the family moved permanently to Indianapolis in 1985 when Dave retired from the Air Force to start a new career with Allison Gas Turbine/Rolls-Royce.

Phyllis shared her kind heart generously with her family, church, and community. As a faithful servant of the Lord, she used her talents to teach adult Sunday School and Bible studies for over 50 years. She was known for her warm beautiful smile, witty sense of humor, motivational leadership, and hardworking entrepreneurial spirit. She thoroughly loved being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and dog mother to her cocker spaniels. Phyllis also enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, playing board games and bridge, listening to music and taking dance lessons with Dave. Phyllis and Dave loved date nights including dining out and attending Purdue basketball games, movies and dinner theatre.

One of Phyllis' greatest gifts was the foundation of faith, comfort and love she gave her family. She delighted in helping her loved ones achieve their dreams by providing steadfast encouragement and support. Her loving, friendly and good-natured spirit will be dearly missed and remembered fondly. She joined her heavenly Father after living with Alzheimer's for more than a decade.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a future Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.

To share memories, messages of condolence, and view her tribute video and pictures please visit: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/indianapolis-in/phyllis-quick-9125254.

