Phyllis Mary Unkuri

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Phyllis Mary Unkuri, age 83, of Schererville, IN passed away on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of most recent, late Frank Gradisher and the late Roland Unkuri. Preceded in death by siblings: Agnes Early, Evelyn Sims, and Irene Nowak. Phyllis was the proud daughter of Martin and Rose Nowak. She was a loving, dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. As an elementary school teacher of Indiana for over 40 years, Phyllis positively affected the lives of many children.

Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. With funeral mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL. For further information please call CALUMET FUNERAL CHAPEL at 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.