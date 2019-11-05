Phyllis N. Hocott

DYER, IN - Phyllis N. Hocott, age 88 of Dyer, passed away November 4, 2019. She was a bus driver for over 40 years and retired from the Lake Central School System. Phyllis was a member of Community Baptist Church in St. John. She loved quilting, gardening, and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years- Ben "Joe"; four siblings.

Phyllis is survived by her children Dan (Marcela), Richard (Carolyn), Michael (Cindy); five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, ome great-great granddaughter, several nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November, 7, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME.