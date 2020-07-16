1/
WINAMAC, IN - Phyllis Pugh, 90, of Winamac (formerly of Valparaiso) died July 14, 2020. Phyllis was born August 12, 1929 in Norfolk, VA. She married William Pugh on March 25, 1950 in Baltimore, MD. Phyllis was a longtime volunteer and past president of the Porter Memorial Hospital Guild in Valparaiso. She was an active member of Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton, IN. Survivors include: three children, Scott (Pam) Pugh, Catherine Diezi, and Virginia (Dale) Fishtorn; eight Grandchildren; 19 Great Grandchildren; one Great Great Granddaughter; one sister-in-law, Doris Gilotty; Several Nieces and Nephews. Preceded in death by: her parents, Alfred and Marie (Stortz) Scott; her husband, William Carl Pugh; one grandson, Fred Fishtorn; two siblings, Alice (Bill) Berkman and John (Harriet) Scott.

No services will be held. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Liberty Bible Church in Chesterton or to the Pulaski Health Care Center in Winamac.

Online Tributes may be offered at www.frainmortuary.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
