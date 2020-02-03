Phyllis V. Keough

CROWN POINT, IN - Phyllis V. Keough (nee Phillipov), age 79, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away peacefully on January 31st surrounded by her loving family. She went to meet her Savior, Jesus Christ, while she held her husband's hand.

Phyllis will be fondly remembered by her dedicated husband of 62 years, Jerry, and her son: Kevin (Nancy) Keough, grandson Conor, son: Kelly (Joyce) Keough, granddaughters: Blaney and Kelli, and daughter, Kerry (Neal) Glaeser, granddaughter: Caroline (Sam) Winternheimer, and grandson: Cameron. She will also be forever treasured by cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as the friends she considered family.

Phyllis is the daughter of Vasil and Velma (Wisner) Phillipov, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death, her brother, Phillip "Sonny" (Bonnie) Phillipov, and sister, Ann "Honey" (Mickey) Cazangiu.

Phyllis was active in the family business, serving as a buyer for Keough's Bath Shop. After raising her three children, Phyllis continued her education at Indiana University Northwest. She worked on the perfusion team for PSICOR, and at the Lake County Clerk's office. She actively served her community and her family throughout her life. While her children were growing up, she was on the PTO and a member of the Federated Junior Women's Club. She was a member of Vivian's Club at the Hobart Elks, and planned events for Active Retired Catholics at St. Joan of Arc. Most importantly, she was the #1 fan for her husband and children and their numerous activities, and proudly reprised her role as #1 fan for her grandchildren. She was known as a mother and friend to all; she kept her doors open and her kitchen table full.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin Wednesday, February 5 at 10:00 a.m. Directly from Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville) with Rev. Gerald Schweitzer officiating. There will be 1/2 hour visitation prior to Mass. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

