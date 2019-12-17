Polly Jayne Rushmore (nee Whitted)

CROWN POINT, IN - Polly Jayne Rushmore (nee Whitted), age 65 of Crown Point, passed away December 14, 2019. She worked as a nurse in the community for many years and volunteered as a camp nurse.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jayne Whitted. Polly is survived by her husband of 37 years Kim Rushmore; father Charles K. Whitted, and five children Gwendolyn (Kevin), John (Erika), Hannah (Paul), Benjamin (Rachael), Elizabeth and many grandchildren.

Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. with funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Private interment at Decatur Cemetery in Decatur, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women's Center of Northwest Indiana. www.burnsfuneral.com