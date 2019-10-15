Priscilla Helen Gibas

FAIR OAKS, IN -

Priscilla Helen Gibas 78 of Fair Oaks passed away on October 13, 2019 at the VNA Hospice Center. Born on September 10, 1941 in Chicago, IL to the late Adam (Sue Bendola) Dubas. Priscilla was a graduate of Argos High School, and worked for General Motors in the locomotive department. She enjoyed reading, making jewelry, sewing, gardening, traveling, spending time with her friends and going to plays. She is survived her loving husband; Michael, children; Denise (Tony) Rys, Lawrence (Michelle) Gibas, Walter (Melissa) Gibas, as well as six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral mass at 11:00 AM in the St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334-15 Street S.W. DeMotte, IN 46310, with Father Dennis Faker officiating, as per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services. Priscilla will be deeply missed by all knew and loved her.

The FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME of DeMotte is entrusted with the arrangements. To view the online memorial please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.