Priscilla Litherland
Priscilla Litherland

HAMMOND, IN - Priscilla Litherland was born and raised in Hammond, IN. A 1960 graduate of Hammond Tech, Priscilla married Victor Litherland on September 13, 1969.

Priscilla is survived by her husband Victor Litherland; children: Raymond Litherland, Cheryl (Bill) Graham, and Ruth Litherland; grandchildren: Lynda, Aimee, Cheri, and Julie Graham; sister: Nancy Schultze; nieces and nephews: Jeff Kissee, James (Laura) Schultze, Lynda Schultze, and Sarah (Joey) Randolph; and many other beloved relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Alice Timperley; son: David Litherland; and sisters: Earleene Kissee-Valle and Lois Hendricks. Priscilla was completely devoted to her family and always there for them. Her love was simple, yet profound and deep. Priscilla will be so greatly missed by her family and friends and leaves a huge void.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM and service to follow at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 13, 2020, at MEMORY LANE MEMORIAL PARK, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway, Crown Point, IN 46307. Please visit memorylanepark.com for her complete obituary.




Published in The Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Memory Lane Funeral Home & Cemetery
JUL
13
Service
11:00 AM
Memory Lane Funeral Home & Cemetery
