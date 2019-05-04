Priscillana Martinez

HAMMOND, IN - Priscillana Martinez was born January 4, 1936 in Depue, IL to the late Priscillana and Bernabe Espinoza. She passed away April 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Rudy Martinez.

She is survived by her children, David (Jingjing) Aulph, Anthony (Dorothy) Aulph, Roberta (Nicholas) Wick, Carlos Martinez, Priscilla (Salvador) Salinas, Jesse Martinez and Monica (late James) Puyear; stepchildren Linda (late Daniel) Melendez, Rita Martinez, Rosita Dolton and Rudy Martinez, Jr; 18 grandchildren and numerous loved and treasured great grandchildren; brother Hank (late Ramona) Espinoza and sister Marcella (Willard) Mott. Preceded in death by son David Aulph; sisters Lupe Rodriguez, Francis Atilano, Alodia Hess, Adelaide Green, Maura Thumma and brother Roger Espinoza.

Priscillana was a woman of faith and she instilled that faith in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a Rosary Maker, sending her Rosaries here and abroad. She was an active member of All Saints Parish and St Margaret Mary Parish. She was a crossing guard for the School City of Hammond for many years and a Librarian Aide at Spohn School. The family would like to thank dearest Jesse and cousins Joe and Tita for all the love they shared with Madrecita Querida.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at St Mary's Cemetery in Depue, Illinois. Priscillana will be dearly missed by her loving and devoted family.