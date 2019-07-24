Very Reverend Protopresbyter George Havrila

PORTAGE, IN - Very Reverend Protopresbyter George Havrila, age 84, of Portage, IN peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday July 20, 2019. He was a beloved husband of 63 years to his loving and devoted wife Pani Anna Havrila, who survives. He is survived also by his four children; Anna (Michael) Coffman; Natalia (Philip) Jeffrey; Valer (Nia Hudson) Havrila; Benjamin (Ashley) Havrila; and devoted daughter-in-law Iveta Havrila. A loving grandfather, or Didi, as he was called by his grandchildren, to Kevin, Stephanie, Adam, Daniel, Phillip, Tatiana, Steven, Richard, Natalia, Monica, Brandon, and Aiden; great-grandfather to Gabriel, Lydia, Audrina, Joseph, Amaya, Elias, Shane, and Parker. Fr. George was preceded in death by his oldest son Marian in 2018.

Father George was born on March 28, 1935 in Sarisske Jastrabie, Czechoslovakia, to Andrej and Zuzana Havrila, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Maria and Helena and his brothers Andrej, Peter, and Elias, all of Slovakia. He is survived by brothers Jan and Michal, plus many nieces and nephews in Slovakia.

From a young age, Fr. George felt the calling of God to go into the ministry. With blessings and encouragement from his parents, he enrolled in the then newly established Orthodox Theological Seminary in Presov, Czechoslovakia. He graduated with honors in 1956, earning a Master's Degree in Orthodox Theology. He was ordained into the Orthodox priesthood on June 18, 1956 at the Holy Cross Chapel in Presov by Bishop Dorotheos. With pani Anna at his side, his ministry lasted 63 years. Like the clergy of many Christian denominations in Eastern Europe during that time, his early years in the priesthood were marked by Communist Party persecution and a number of arrests as a political prisoner. Even though he suffered greatly at the hands of his tormentors, he persevered and continued to serve the church. Years later he was notified that all false charges against him were dropped and his name and reputation restored.

In 1969, with an invitation from family members in Connecticut, he made his first visit to the United States. While on that trip, he met with Bishop Orestes Chornok of the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox diocese, who, coincidentally, was from the same village in Czechoslovakia. Bishop Orestes along with Bishop John Martin, offered him a full time parish position in Dickson City, PA. He accepted, returned to Czechoslovakia for his family, and in 1970, they came to America for a better life and future. He was assigned to St. Mary's Orthodox Church in Dickson City, PA, where he served for 12 years. In 1982, he was transferred to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Gary, IN. He served there for 11 years until he retired from full time service due to health issues. After retirement, he served as a substitute priest for many local Orthodox parishes. He may have retired but never stopped serving his church and God. He was a member of the Orthodox Clergy Association of Northwest Indiana and served as their treasurer. With the blessing of then ruling Bishop Nicholas, he helped establish a mission parish in Crawfordsville, IN. He also served as a temporary pastor at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Schererville, IN.

Visitation for Fr. George will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. directly at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church (545 77th Avenue, Schererville) where he will lay in state. At 7:00 P.M. Thursday, the funeral service for a priest will begin. On Friday morning July 26, 2019, a Priest Liturgy will begin at 10:00 A.M. There will be visitation from 9:00 A.M until service begins. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Very Reverend Protopresbyter Samuel Sherry , Dean of the Chicago area deanery. He will be assisted by Fr. Lev Holowaty, Pastor of Descent of the Holy Spirit church, as well as other Orthodox clergy. Vicnaja Pamjat!! Memory Eternal!!

