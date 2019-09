Quentin Earl Samuels

CROWN POINT, IN - Quentin Earl Samuels, 56, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at home. He leaves to cherish his memories his children Cameo (Kamiesha) Samuels, Emprise (Westley) Samuels, and Curtis Samuels all of East Chicago, IN and Quitnie (Michael) Walker of Crown Point, IN; brothers Darryl (Jean) Samuels, Michael (Paulette) Samuels, Steven (Wendy) Samuels, Larry Samuels and Vincent (Rosalind) Samuels; sisters Connie J. Frazier, Jeri "Cookie" (Chuka) Ogele, Lisa (Gregory) Airington, Damali (Corwin) Johnson and Linda S. P. Smith; six grandchildren Cameo Samuels (Jr), Ameya, Aniyah, Aaliyah, De'Mya and Michael III; nephew Marlon D. Samuels; special friends Keith Cleveland, Melaneese Johnson, and Tyra Ellis and his heartfelt presence will also be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3715 Butternut Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Rev. James Hunter, officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.