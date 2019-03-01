Qunita L. Richards

GARY, IN - Qunita L. Richards, age 54 of Gary, formerly of Hammond, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home.

Survivors: two daughters, Enora (Steven) Royal-Thomas and Kendall Johnson; one son, David (Aline) Blissett; nine grandchildren; mother, Gussie Richards; one sister, Ericka (Michael) Richards-Moore; one brother, Kevin (Penny) Richards; three nieces, Aurielle Anderson, Taya Stokes, Kay'vin Richards; special cousins, Dawnette Bell and Barbara Spriggins; special friend, Mychael Hall and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by son, Micah L. Royal; father, Thomas L. Richards, Sr. and brother, Thomas L. Richards, Jr.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lansing Church of Christ, 17277 Wentworth Avenue Lansing, IL. Bro. Levell Kinsey, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Qunita was employed by Head Start for School City of Hammond and Opportunity Enterprise.

