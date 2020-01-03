Rachel Eve Eriksson

CHESTERTON, IN -

Rachel Eve Eriksson passed peacefully on December 30, 2019 at age 75. She was born on September 26, 1944 in Chicago, IL to the late Beverly and Clarence Beilman and raised by her late step father Thomas Creswell. She graduated from Portage High School and attended Indiana University. She lived most of her life in the Chesterton and Porter area as a wife, mother and supervisor at Bethlehem Steel. She was a compassionate soul who was known for her strength, candor and humor.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Jim Eriksson, two daughters Chrissy Eriksson and Kelly Eriksson, three grandchildren, Dylan Mahaffey, Alex Kozinski and Elaina Kozinski. Also her Cousins Clifford and Katie Skodi of Naperville. She had many dear friends including Jenny Gaff, Jan Gouwens, Diane Popa, Donna Szabo and Aaron Kozinski. Rachel was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Peter Beilman.

There will not be a funeral service per Rachel's request. She was loved by many and will be missed but never forgotten. Memorial donations in Rachel's honor may be made to Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry, 801 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.