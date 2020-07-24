1/1
Rachel "Rach" Piunti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachel "Rach" Piunti

HOBART, IN - Rachel "Rach" Piunti, age 41, of Hobart, passed away July 22, 2020. She was a very compassionate person and gave great care and love to her clients when she worked in the medical field. Rach loved reading and writing poetry, coloring, playing scrabble, singing and country music. Her favorite show was the Golden Girls. No person was a stranger to Rach, as she always seemed to meet and befriend a new person everywhere she went, even if it was at the grocery store. "Hope Bleeds Purple" as Rach believed and lived by in her journey with epilepsy. She will be greatly missed.

Rach was preceded in death by her grandfather Wilburn Evans; grandmothers "Baba" Rosemary Evans, Lorraine Rearick, Anna Peacock; Uncle-Patrick Evans. She is survived by her parents William and Deborah Neier; daughter Rachelle Piunti; sister Gretta (Carlos) Casanova; husband James Piunti; nieces Ettaline Casanova, Cadence Fay; father-in-law Frank Piunti; mother-in-law Beverly Piunti; sister-in-law Marianne (Ryan) Fay.

Visitation for Rach will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Hobart), Pastor Gary Nagy officiating. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, 17 North State Street, Suite 650, Chicago, IL. 60602, (312) 939-8622. Due to Indiana State Restrictions regarding COVID-19, please bring masks to the visitation and funeral. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved