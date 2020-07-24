Rachel "Rach" Piunti

HOBART, IN - Rachel "Rach" Piunti, age 41, of Hobart, passed away July 22, 2020. She was a very compassionate person and gave great care and love to her clients when she worked in the medical field. Rach loved reading and writing poetry, coloring, playing scrabble, singing and country music. Her favorite show was the Golden Girls. No person was a stranger to Rach, as she always seemed to meet and befriend a new person everywhere she went, even if it was at the grocery store. "Hope Bleeds Purple" as Rach believed and lived by in her journey with epilepsy. She will be greatly missed.

Rach was preceded in death by her grandfather Wilburn Evans; grandmothers "Baba" Rosemary Evans, Lorraine Rearick, Anna Peacock; Uncle-Patrick Evans. She is survived by her parents William and Deborah Neier; daughter Rachelle Piunti; sister Gretta (Carlos) Casanova; husband James Piunti; nieces Ettaline Casanova, Cadence Fay; father-in-law Frank Piunti; mother-in-law Beverly Piunti; sister-in-law Marianne (Ryan) Fay.

Visitation for Rach will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Hobart), Pastor Gary Nagy officiating. Entombment at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, 17 North State Street, Suite 650, Chicago, IL. 60602, (312) 939-8622. Due to Indiana State Restrictions regarding COVID-19, please bring masks to the visitation and funeral. www.burnsfuneral.com