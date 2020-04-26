RaeJean Hubbard

SCHERERVILLE, IN - RaeJean Hubbard, passed into eternity April, 10, 2020.

RaeJean was a graduate of Hammond High School, retired from the Hammond Police Department, and a member of Southside Christian Church.

RaeJean is survived by her children, Ellen Miller Haag (Art), Dorothy Miller Springer and Charles Miller (Becky); five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by son, Dale Miller.

RaeJean was known for her faith in God and her kind heart.

A memorial service will be held at a yet to be determined date.

