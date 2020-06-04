Ralph A. Nehmelman
1928 - 2020
Ralph A. Nehmelman KOUTS, IN - Ralph A. Nehmelman, 91 of Kouts passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was born July 15, 1928 in Easton, IL to Adolph and Esther (Jones) Nehmelman, graduated from Easton High School and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Ralph was the proprietor of Ted's Septic Tanks in Michigan City, worked in the maintenance department for NIPSCo and had owned and operated Donna Jo's Campground near Kouts since 1966. Ralph enjoyed time spent fishing, especially winters in Florida, country and western music, visiting with friends, and any time when he could be surrounded by family. Staying busy with work defined Ralph, whether he was helping friends or they were helping him, he was always accomplishing something. On June 1, 1952 he married Donna Jean List who survives along with their daughter, Marcia Ricker of Kouts, and her children, Eric and Lisa Ricker, son, Michael Nehmelman of Portage, adopted children, Nancy and Reggie Stedman of LaCrosse and John Strutz of Alabama, brothers, Bob and Lawrence Nehmelman, sister, Vernie Minton, and great grandchildren, Jayden and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Scott Nehmelman in 1974 and brothers, Don, Harold, Ray, Ted and Junior Nehmelman. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, Kouts.

Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
So sorry to hear about Ralph. I remember coming to the Donna Jo when I was a kid with my parents EZ Camper. Going to the family house on hwy 212 and going to school with Scott. Lots of good memories.
Mike Pease
Michigan City, IN
Mike Pease
Friend
