Ralph Biggs III

IN LOVING MEMORY OF YOU ON YOUR FIRST CHRISTMAS IN HEAVEN If we could ask God for just one present this Christmas, it would be to share it with you. You are the angel on top of our Christmas tree shining like a star from Heaven above. You decorated our hearts and lives like treasured Christmas ornaments. We are sending you all of our love wrapped in memories more precious than pure gold. Always hold them close to your heart in your Heavenly Home and sleep in Heavenly Peace. Your Loving Mom, Leslie; Son, Cody and Brother, Keith.