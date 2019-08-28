Ralph Elmer spencer (1927 - 2019)
Obituary
Ralph Elmer Spencer

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Ralph Elmer Spencer (October 12, 1927 - August 24, 2019) Born in Blue Island, IL to Elmer and Neva Spencer. Preceded in death by his wife Janice, brother Norman, sister Ruth (Harry) Pearson and daughter Peggy (John) Kraft. Ralph was a loving father to Douglas (Wendy) Spencer, Pamela (Jeff) Rader, Laura (Michael) Anderson, and Beth (Don) Frederick. Ralph was a marine who served in World War II and had a successful career at Illinois Bell and Block-It Glass Block. He was a long-time member of Living Word Church, active in multiple bible studies and prayer groups, and loved his black and white TV shows. He will be remembered as a loving, kind, generous man who always had a great smile and a positive attitude.

The wake will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM and the funeral Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM both at Mercy Hill Church, 900 Ridgeway, Munster, IN.
Published in The Times on Aug. 28, 2019
