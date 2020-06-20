Ralph "Buz" Holtz

VALPARAISO, IN - Ralph "Buz" Holtz, 69, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on May 26, 2020 in his home. He was born on October 12, 1950 to Lucille and Ralph H. Holtz in LaPorte, Indiana. Before retiring, Mr Holtz worked as a Lawn and Garden Equipment Salesperson at Hubinger Equipment (Crown Point, IN) and Frontier Lawn (Michigan City, IN). He was married on June 3, 1995 to Tina Chyzy of Valparaiso, IN.

They were to celebrate 25 years of marriage this year.

For many years, Ralph "Buz" enjoyed golfing on Sundays in Hamlet, IN, bowling with his wife on Friday Fun League in Merrillville, IN, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his mother in September of 1992, father in May of 1994, daughter Heather in February of 1978, son Brad in July 1999, sister Mary in November of 2012, sister Sally in January 2015, and brother Jeff in June 2016.

Surviving him is his wife Tina Holtz of Valparaiso, IN; his son Scott Holtz of Minneapolis, MN; his son Jason (Jennifer) Hopkins Sr. of Chesterton, IN; and his three grandchildren Jessica, Jason Jr., and Janis of Chesterton, IN. Also, he is survived by his eight sisters, Marleen Alsfasser of South Bend, IN; Judy Gearhart of Knox, IN; Cherie (Jerry) Hoover of Hanna, IN; Karin (Jim) Carney of Nappanee, IN; Deb Holtz of Chesterton, IN; Sue Caddo of LaPorte, IN; Cathy (Mark) Rogers of Belleville, IL; Cindy Eichelburg of Westville, IN.

Celebration of Life Gathering place and time to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at legacy.com.