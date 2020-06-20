Ralph "Buzz" Holtz
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph "Buz" Holtz

VALPARAISO, IN - Ralph "Buz" Holtz, 69, of Valparaiso, Indiana passed away on May 26, 2020 in his home. He was born on October 12, 1950 to Lucille and Ralph H. Holtz in LaPorte, Indiana. Before retiring, Mr Holtz worked as a Lawn and Garden Equipment Salesperson at Hubinger Equipment (Crown Point, IN) and Frontier Lawn (Michigan City, IN). He was married on June 3, 1995 to Tina Chyzy of Valparaiso, IN.

They were to celebrate 25 years of marriage this year.

For many years, Ralph "Buz" enjoyed golfing on Sundays in Hamlet, IN, bowling with his wife on Friday Fun League in Merrillville, IN, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his mother in September of 1992, father in May of 1994, daughter Heather in February of 1978, son Brad in July 1999, sister Mary in November of 2012, sister Sally in January 2015, and brother Jeff in June 2016.

Surviving him is his wife Tina Holtz of Valparaiso, IN; his son Scott Holtz of Minneapolis, MN; his son Jason (Jennifer) Hopkins Sr. of Chesterton, IN; and his three grandchildren Jessica, Jason Jr., and Janis of Chesterton, IN. Also, he is survived by his eight sisters, Marleen Alsfasser of South Bend, IN; Judy Gearhart of Knox, IN; Cherie (Jerry) Hoover of Hanna, IN; Karin (Jim) Carney of Nappanee, IN; Deb Holtz of Chesterton, IN; Sue Caddo of LaPorte, IN; Cathy (Mark) Rogers of Belleville, IL; Cindy Eichelburg of Westville, IN.

Celebration of Life Gathering place and time to be determined at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at legacy.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn of his passing. He and my late husband, Jim Surgeon, golfed together. Bet they're getting a foursome together in Heaven!
Marilyn
Acquaintance
June 19, 2020
Childhood best friend. Hope to see you again somewhere down the line. Rest in peace Buzz.
Dan Gribble
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved