Ralph Koepke

HIGHLAND, IN - Ralph Koepke, age 67 of Highland, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He is survived by beloved mother, Lina Koepke; sister, Carol (George) Marx; and many close friends, including his devoted dog, Mocha.

Ralph retired from Arcelor Mittal with 40 years of service. He was a graduate from Chicago Vocational School, class of 1970.

Memorial to be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Hospice of the Calumet. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, CROWN POINT, entrusted with arrangements.