HIGHLAND, IN - Ralph L. Knopf, age 81, of Highland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Loving husband for 45 years of Norma Knopf, nee Anker. Dear brother of the late Carol (Dick) Vieracker and late Arnold (Nancy) Knopf. Preceded in death by his parents Elnor and Frieda Knopf.

Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN, with Rev. Dr. Richard Grevengoed officiating. Private interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL.

Ralph graduated from Hammond Tech in 1956 and was a mechanic for over 65 years. He owned a motorcycle shop in Hammond, Marathon Gas Station in South Holland, and Knopf Auto Services in South Holland. Ralph served with the U.S. Navy Reserves for 8 years. Ralph was a member of Highland Model A Club for 35 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing on Little St. Germain Lake in Wisconsin and taking trips to Florida, and growing tomatoes to share with his many friends at First Reformed Church.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Reformed Church of South Holland or Elim Christian Services.

