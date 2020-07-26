Ralph "Jerry" Lutz

WARRENSBURG, IL - Ralph "Jerry" Lutz of Warrensburg, IL died peacefully at the home of his dearest friend John Halsey in Reading MA on May 28, 2020 after a 3-month battle with cancer, just two days shy of his 71st birthday.

Jerry was born to Ralph and Fran Lutz and grew up with his siblings Judy, Janet and Harvey in Lansing, IL. He earned both his bachelors and masters from Eastern Illinois University.

In his life, Jerry was many things. He was a proud Marine, attending Officer Candidates School and earning the rank of First Lieutenant. While stationed in Okinawa, he met Tomoko, to whom he became a devoted husband in Jan 1976. He was a lifelong Boy Scout, as a teenager becoming an Eagle Scott with his friend John Halsey and as an adult spending every summer teaching shooting sports at Boy Scout camps Betz, Kishwaukee, Owasippe, and Wah-Tut-Ca. He was awarded the prestigious adult awards;"National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award" and "Silver Beaver Award" by his local Scout Council. He was a Vigil Honor member of the Michigamea Lodge of the Order of the Arrow. He was an English teacher and basketball and track coach at Argenta-Oreana Middle School. He was a collector and trader of guns, knives and scout patches and enjoyed traveling to trade-o-rees. He was a person of service, driving veterans to the VA hospital weekly for 9 years, giving over 19 lifetime gallons of blood to the Red Cross, and caring for Tomoko who needed medical support for many years. Jerry served as a host on an Honor Flight for a Korean War Veteran.......it was a great joy for both traveling to Washington D.C. He was a father to John and Susan. He was a grandfather to Nitsa, Cyric, David, and Declan, sending packages of treats and taking them shooting and fishing. He was a caring son to Fran Lutz. He was a friend to many. He will be greatly missed.

Burial with military honors will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL, on July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 217-492-4070.

Online memorial at sites.google.com/view/jerrylutz.

Memorials can be made to one of Jerry's beloved camps: Camp Betz, c/o The Thunderbird Society, attn James Carr, 730 Seberger Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Owasippe Staff Association, P.O Box 7097, Westchester, IL. 60154, www.owasippe.comWah-Tut-Ca Scout Reservation, Jerry Lutz Camp Fund, The Key Foundation, Inc, c/o Rubenstein & Associates, 10 Speen St. 1st Floor, Framingham, MA 01701, www.keyfoundation.org.