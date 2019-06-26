Ralph Nicholas Knickerbocker

Ralph Knickerbocker was born on September 11, 1942 to Katherine Knickerbocker (Kochen) and Ralph Knickerbocker. He graduated from Hobart High School with the class of 1960. He then joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. Ralph worked as a local ironworker out of Portage, IN (Iron Workers Local Union #395) for 30 years. He was an avid woodsman, spending much of his free time trapping, fishing and camping when he wasn't hanging from a skyscraper or bridge.

Ralph enjoyed his retirement in Sarasota, FL taking his grandchildren to visit Busch Gardens and Disney World.

He enjoyed bowling in leagues with his son and his mother in-law Vera Bernice Bailey. He also enjoyed spending time with close friends Mark and Bonnie Stocklin.

Ralph is survived by his sons Ray Knickerbocker, Ralph Kovel, and Terry Novel and his brother George Knickerbocker. He is preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Knickerbocker (Kochen), his father, Ralph Knickerbocker and his brother, Brian Knickerbocker.

A private memorial will be held among family on September 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.