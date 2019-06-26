Ralph Robert "Robbie" Arroyo (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
Ralph Robert "Robbie" Arroyo

HAMMOND, IN - Ralph Robert "Robbie" Arroyo, 58, of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; daughters Shannon McCarter and Alicia Rivera; his pride-and-joy, his grandchildren, Nathan and Bella.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (1 block south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following visitation.

Robbie was a long time employee at Mid-America Mailers, Nu-Way Transportation, and Swift and was a 25-year, accident-free truck driver.

He was a devoted husband, greatest Pa, and friend to all.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.


Published in The Times on June 26, 2019
