Ralph Spanier

CROWN POINT, IN - Ralph Spanier, age 80, of Crown Point, formerly of Cedar Lake, passed away May 29, 2020. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Julie (Donald) Levesque of Nova Scotia, Canada; and good friend and work buddy, Robert Carnahan of Cedar Lake. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.

A memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10;00am DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Church, 101 Burrell Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307. Burial will be private at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.

Ralph was born May 11, 1940 . He attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Hanover Central High School. Ralph retired from Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights, IL after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthias Church, Cedar Lake Keenagers, and Cedar Lake Eagles. "Fish would tremble at the sound of his name."

Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Pl. Cedar Lake, IN 46303.