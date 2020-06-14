Ralph Spanier
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph Spanier

CROWN POINT, IN - Ralph Spanier, age 80, of Crown Point, formerly of Cedar Lake, passed away May 29, 2020. Ralph is survived by his daughter, Julie (Donald) Levesque of Nova Scotia, Canada; and good friend and work buddy, Robert Carnahan of Cedar Lake. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.

A memorial mass will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10;00am DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Church, 101 Burrell Drive, Crown Point, IN 46307. Burial will be private at German Methodist Cemetery in Cedar Lake.

Ralph was born May 11, 1940 . He attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Hanover Central High School. Ralph retired from Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights, IL after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthias Church, Cedar Lake Keenagers, and Cedar Lake Eagles. "Fish would tremble at the sound of his name."

Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Pl. Cedar Lake, IN 46303. BURDAN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved