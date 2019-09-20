Ralph W. Einspahr

CROWN POINT, IN - Ralph W. Einspahr, age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Symphony of Crown Point.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Marilynn Einspahr; children: Terri (Rich) Combs and Timothy (Karen) Einspahr; grandchildren: William (Jessi) Werline, Becky (Jordan) Rizo, and Eric Einspahr; great-granddaughter, Makenzie Einspahr; great-grandson, Elijah Rizo; sister, Dorothy Rich; and many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents: Martin and Susan Einspahr; brother, Alfred Einspahr; sister, Pauline Alyea; and granddaughter; Kelsey Fortner.

Ralph served as an airplane mechanic in the Navy during the Korean War, was a member of the American Legion and a retired 142 Teamster. He was a member of many clubs and organizations including: Trinity Lutheran Church, Life Member-DAV, Lifetime Member Southlake County Agricultural Society, Member-NRA, Navajo Saddle Club and the Lake County Saddle Club. Ralph worked for Artim Transportation and Montgomery Tank Lines. He farmed Buckley Homestead during his retirement. Ralph's horses, farm animals and pets were a special joy throughout his life.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point beginning at 4:00 PM with Rev. David Kipp officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Ralph's name to Dunes Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church.

