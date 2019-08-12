Ramon "Ray" Mathis

Ramon "Ray" Mathis, 95, of passed away Friday August 8, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Arlene (Don) Thatcher; grandchildren: Jeff Clinton, Ronda (Joe) Podgorski, Angela Berge; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; brother in law, Harmon Quint and special carretakers, Mikki Thompson, Kathy Pierce, and Caitlyn Tally. Preceded in death by his wife, of close to 74 years, Eleanor; daughter, Ramona (Ron) Clinton; siblings, Imogene Martin, Maxwell Wanda Slocum.

Ramon was a lifetime farmer, a member of Prairie St. Church of Christ in Lowell, and a fan of Cracker Barrel, visiting multiple times a week.

Visitation, Tuesday, 4:00-8:00PM, with Funeral Services Wednesday at 11:00AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave in Lowell. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.sheetsfuneral.com