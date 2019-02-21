Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona Leyba.

Ramona Leyba

CROWN POINT, IN - Ramona Leyba, 91, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She is survived by her four loving children, Ralph (Carol) Leyba, Richard (Maria) Lopez; Phyllis Leyba, and Donna Burge; seven siblings, Henrietta Eguia, Inez Ramirez, Hope Navarro, Antonia Garza, Anita Martinez, Helen Gonzales, Russel Borroel, and one daughter-in-law, Sally Lopez (wife of late Eugene); 15 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Ramona is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Phil Leyba, of 56 years; her son, Eugene Lopez, and four sisters, Mary Deluna, Erminia De Santiago, Jenny Stork, and Amelia Baumgartner.Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will also be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Pastor Leroy Childress, officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.