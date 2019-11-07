Ramona Ramirez

HAMMOND, IN - Ramona Ramirez, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, born and raised in Moca, Puerto Rico, and resident of Hammond, IN, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 5, 2019 of natural causes at the age of 98.

Ramona was preceded in death by Geronimo Ramirez her husband, Ana Luz Ramirez her daughter, Luis Alfredo Ramirez her son, and Chris Ramirez her grandson. Ramona is survived by her children Jorge Luis (Connie) Ramirez, Carmen (Eladio) Ramirez, Georgina (Angel) Ramirez, Felix (Maria Elena) Ramirez, Mary (Israel 1950-2017) Ramirez, Joe (Lisa) Ramirez, Johnny (Mary) Ramirez, Michael (Diana) Ramirez, Susie Ramirez, Lulu (Johnny) Perez, Tommy (Roberta) Ramirez, Stevie Ramirez Lopez, Toni (Edwin) Giboyeaux, Elaine (Oscar) Martinez, Daniel (Arcilia) Ramirez, and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchild, and extended family Mary Beth Herr and John Herr III. Ramona was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1920, in Moca, Puerto Rico, to Gregoria Roman and Domingo Soto. It was in Moca where she met her husband Geronimo Ramirez and fell in love, then married in 1944. In 1950, they moved their lives to East Chicago with their three children in hopes to create a better life. Together they raised seventeen loving children. Ramona dedicated her life to her husband and family. She was a devout Catholic, and was rarely found without a rosary in her hand. She loved to sew, especially for her family, and no one could leave her sight until their bellies were full. Her love moved mountains.

Her wake service will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A viewing will follow on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN, with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Please join us as we celebrate her many wonderful years of life, full of pure love and devotion to Jesus Christ.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.