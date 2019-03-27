Ramona "Mona" Rosales

HAMMOND, IN -

Ramona "Mona" Rosales, age 49, of Hammond, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019. Loving mother of Whitney S. Frazier and Alondra S. (Jesse) Reynoso, Jr. Beloved daughter of Raymond (Linda) Rosales and late Brenda Elizabeth Kritikos nee Edmond. Proud grandmother of Aminah E. Weddington, Jesse R. Reynoso, III, Raylynn Ramona Reynoso, and Annalise Elizabeth Sanchez. Ramona never let her MS define who she was. Seven years after being told she has two years left to live, she decided to live life to the fullest. Loving and nurturing to everyone. Feeding anyone that was hungry and giving kissing to her grandkids. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to celebrate Ramona's life with her family on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Service with Chaplain Kerry Robinson officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment Private.

For further information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.