Randall J. "Randy" Deweese

LOWELL, IN - Randall J. "Randy" Deweese, age 74 of Lowell, passed away December 11, 2019. He spent his entire career teaching Social Studies at Lowell High School. After retirement, Randy taught at Tri-Town Adult Learning Center. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. Randy will be greatly missed.

Randy was preceded in death by his father Robert; son James.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Ruth; daughter Anne; mother Maxine Hockstra; sister Cheryl (Norman) Sanders; many close sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held December 17, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Memorial Service Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at BURNS (Crown Point). www.burnsfuneral.com