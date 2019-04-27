Randall J. "Randy" Tufo

GLENWOOD, IL - Randall J. "Randy" Tufo, age 57, suddenly, of Glenwood, IL, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved father of Erica N. (Joseph) Rodgers. Loving son of Luella and the late August Tufo. Dear brother of Richard, Ronald (Pam), Rodney, and Robert (Jann) Tufo. Kind uncle of David (Jayne) and Tyler Sindewald, Reece and Ray Tufo, and the late Lauren Tufo-Bussie; great-uncle of Andrew Bussie. Dearest nephew of several aunts, uncles, and cousin of many.

Visitation Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Prayer service Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from Smits, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME - JAMES E. JANUSZ DIRECTOR, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt. 6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, to Holy Ghost Catholic Church 700 E. 170th St. South Holland, IL, for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Anthony Talarico officiating. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery – Alsip, IL. Randy had a passion for golfing and fishing, and cherished the time with his dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the or the .

