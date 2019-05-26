Randall W. Byrns

HAMMOND, IN - Randall W. Byrns age 88 of Hammond passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Randy was born on September 21, 1930 in Wabash County, IL to Grover and Leola Byrns, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Susan (Joe) Castillo. His much loved grandchildren: Joey (Hope) Castillo, Erik (Jessica Martinez) Castillo and Steve Byrns; loving great grandchildren: Noah, Audrina and Lucy; special sister in-law Ima Tucker; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Phyllis Earline Byrns; son, Steven Byrns and granddaughter, Alicia Byrns; two sisters: Betty (Gene) Senn, Doris (Lee) Campbell; one brother Jim (Sandy) Byrns; brother in law Don Tucker.

Randy was a proud Navy veteran having served in the Korean War aboard the USS Missouri. He retired in 1985 from LaSalle Steel where he was the crane operator. He enjoyed gambling on the boats, camping, fishing and spending time with his family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.