Randolph "Randy" Graves Jr.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Randolph R. Graves age 71, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jackie (nee Gasquoine) Graves; mother, Elizabeth Joan Graves; children: Kurt (Erin) Graves, Brad (fiance Chris DeLaurentis) Graves and Shellie (Jerry Jr.) Edwards; grandchildren: Brittanni (Ryan) Keelan, Jake (Brooke) Graves, Brandon Graves, Justin Graves, Mallorie (Neil) Koricanac, Amanda Fazio, Jerry Edwards III and Alexa Edwards; great grandchildren: Brooklyn, James and John Keelan and Lucas and Olivia Koricanac; sister, Marsha Brum, sister-in-law, Judy (Mark) Hudock; brother-in-law, Randy (Cindy) Gasquoine; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by father, Randolph R. Graves Sr. and grandson, Tyler Graves.

Randy was born in Winamac, IN and was a 1966 graduate of TF South High School in Lansing, IL. He retired from Midwest Truck and Auto as an IT Director. Randy enjoyed all sports and loved attending his grandchildren's games and dance recitals.

Randy was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN. Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Foundation. Online condolences may be left at

chapellawnfunerals.com