Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy B. Taylor.

Randy B. Taylor

VALPARAISO, IN - Randy B. Taylor, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born December 18, 1951 in Newport, AR to E H and Rachel (Almeta) Taylor. Randy made his career as the Superintendent of the Valparaiso Sewer Department and a Pipe Mechanic with Valparaiso City Utilities, where he retired after over 48 years of service. He was a 4-H Muzzle Loader Instructor and a member of the Savvy Sidekicks Horse Club. Randy enjoyed gardening, hunting deer and squirrels, cutting wood, working on cars, roller skating, bowling, cooking, and watching TV Western series and movies. He also spent many years selling tickets, cutting grass, and working security at the 49-er Drive-In in Valparaiso. Randy will be remembered fondly as a funny, quiet, helpful, and generous man, who was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

On January 27, 1973 in Valparaiso, Randy married Karen Williams, who survives, along with their children: Kandy (Joe) Hanrath of Valparaiso, James (Jessica) Taylor of South Bend, Natalie Taylor of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Megan, Justin, Jackson, Luke, and Alice; and siblings: Linda Robinson and Steve (Jane) Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws: John P. and Maxine Williams.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Friday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family for the education of Randy's grandchildren.