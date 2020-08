Randy Eugene Ford

HOBART, IN - Randy Eugene Ford, age 65, of Hobart, passed away August 3, 2020. Graveside services are open to family and friends and will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., CST, at Pisgah Cemetery in New Ross, IN.

Directions can be found at https://maps.app.goo.gl/eVkgzwYWh1bRnChk6. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com