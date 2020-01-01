Ranko Erceg

TALLAHASSEE, FL - Ranko Erceg, 93, a longtime resident of Tallahassee and formally of Merriville, IN entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Ranko was born on August 16, 1926 in Gary, Indiana. Ranko grew up on Gary's north side, having attended Horace Mann High School, where he was a fine student and an all-star baseball player. After graduation, Ranko proudly served in the United States Navy as a radio operator. Ranko was always concerned with his family's welfare. They survived the Great Depression and three wars. The Ercegs were lifelong members of Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Gary, where Ranko was proud to see his name engraved on the World War II monument.

Ranko was preceded in death by his dear wife of 42 years Juanita; parents Mile and Danica; brother, Mirko; sisters: Helen (Louis) Paulson and Dorothy Erceg. Ranko is survived by his brother, Ted (Donna); Juanita's sons: David (Jill) and Ken Fronczak; grandchildren: Laura Liane Fronczak, Sarah Milo (Pedro), Blake, Kristin and Chelsea Fronczak and many nieces and nephews. Uncle Ranks, as he was fondly called by his family, will always be remembered and appreciated for his interest in and concern for the family's success in their educational and employment endeavors.

A graveside service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1:00pm.