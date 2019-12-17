Raul G. Perez, Sr. "Roy"

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Raul G. Perez, Sr., age 91, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. He is survived by his children: Raul G. Perez, Jr., Michael Perez, John Sheehy and Diana Sheehy-Duffee; grandchildren: Cassie, Angel, Christy, Matthew, Morgan and Leigha; siblings: Carolina Proa and Beto Perez. Loving father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Born in Chicago in 1928 to Federicko and Crispina Perez, the second eldest of his siblings. His family moved back to Mexico while he was still an infant. When he was 16, he moved back north, working crops along the way, and teaching himself English from American comic books. He landed a job at US Steel as a crane operator and worked there faithfully for 39 years. He served his country in the Korean War with valor and bravery. He loved to play pool and he played well, earning many league trophies which covered a wall in the basement of his home. He was regarded by all as one of the nicest men around.

A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) with a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:00 p.m. Carrie Evans officiating. For information please call 219-980-1141.