Raul R. Cruz

DYER, IN - Raul R. Cruz, age 79, late of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 22 2019. Loving husband of Esther A. Cruz, nee Rodarte. Devoted father of Mark (Estherlee) Cruz and Cheryl (Bruce) Hall. Proud grandfather of Colin, Ireland, and Lauren. Dear brother of Javier Cruz. Preceded in death by his parents Trinidad and Elvira Cruz. Raul proudly served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division, and will be remembered for his deep devotion to his loving family.

Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. Prayer service Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN, for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Michael Yadron officiating. Interment Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery – Orland Park, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com