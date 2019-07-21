Raul (Roy) Rodriguez

CALUMET CITY, IL - Raul (Roy) Rodriguez, age 83, of Calumet City, IL passed away on July 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter: Norma (Jim) Asch; sons: Roy Rodriguez, Ray (Debbie) Rodriguez, Rick Rodriguez, and Randy (Amos) Rodriguez; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St. Calumet City, IL. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Roy will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother. Please visit www.burnskish.com.