Raul "Roy" Rodriguez

Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services
5840 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN
46320
(219)-932-0260
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Burns-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services
5840 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN 46320
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Knock Church
501 163rd St
Calumet City, IL
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services
5840 Hohman Ave.
Hammond, IN 46320
Obituary
Raul (Roy) Rodriguez

CALUMET CITY, IL - Raul (Roy) Rodriguez, age 83, of Calumet City, IL passed away on July 19, 2019. He is survived by his daughter: Norma (Jim) Asch; sons: Roy Rodriguez, Ray (Debbie) Rodriguez, Rick Rodriguez, and Randy (Amos) Rodriguez; five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and 9:00-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN. A funeral service will follow on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St. Calumet City, IL. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Roy will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and brother. Please visit www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on July 21, 2019
