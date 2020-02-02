Ray Bishop

Service Information
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
Obituary
Ray Bishop

CROWN POINT, IN - Ray Bishop, age 57 of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He is survived by his four daughters and son: Shawnecie (David) Gabrys, Shannon Bishop, Jessica (Andrew) Wolf, Justin Bishop, Jolynn Bishop; five grandchildren; and his mother Janice Bishop. Preceded in death by his father Harry Bishop.

Ray attended Right Now Church in Crown Point and Gospel Lighthouse Church in Shelby. He was a graduate of Crown Point High School and an honor graduate of DeVry Institute. He served his country in the U.S. Army, worked as a millwright in the area steel mills, and coached the Crown Point PUPS Basketball teams. Ray loved to go fishing and enjoyed NASCAR racing.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Monday from 3:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Pastor Richard Jarret officiating. At rest Reeder Cemetery, Lowell, IN.

Published in The Times on Feb. 2, 2020
